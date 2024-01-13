Bulls Fans Boo Late GM Jerry Krause in Front of His Widow During Team's Ring of Honor Ceremony

The Chicago Bulls celebrated their 1996 championship team with a Ring of Honor during halftime of Friday night's game against the Golden State Warriors.

The moment has gone viral on social media after Bulls fans booed the team's late general manager Jerry Krause, who served as the architect of Michael Jordan's six championship teams in the 1990s.

To make matters worse, the vitriol aimed at Krause, who passed away in 2017, was instead experienced by his widow, who was in attendance on Friday to accept the honor.