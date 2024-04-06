Bronny James to Declare for NBA Draft, Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Bronny James will enter the 2024 NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility and will also enter the transfer portal.
The eldest son of LeBron James announced the news on Friday with a post on Instagram.
“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” Bronny wrote. “I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal. Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support.”
The news arrives after an underwhelming freshman season at USC, where Bronny, a five-star recruit out of high school, averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19 minutes a game.
“Bronny is his own man,” the elder James said this week about his son's decision. “He has some tough decisions to make. When he’s ready to make those decisions, he’ll let us all know. But as his family, we’re going to support whatever he does.”
Bronny didn't make his college debut until Dec. 10 following his recovery from cardiac arrest, which he suffered last July during a workout at USC. He was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable.