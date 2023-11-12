76ers Guard Kelly Oubre Jr. Released From Hospital After Getting Struck by Vehicle

Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is recovering after getting hit by a vehicle Saturday in Philadelphia.
ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski reports Oubre Jr. was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in the Center City of Philadelphia. The 76ers guard was transported to the hospital, and suffered a broken rib. Shams Charania of The Athletic took to X to report that Oubre Jr. had "an assortment of bruises and cuts to his body" in addition to the rib injury.
According to 6ABC, Oubre Jr. was walking near his home at around 7 p.m. when a car traveling in his direction tried to turn onto the street he was crossing. Law enforcement said the vehicle hit him "in the upper chest area with the driver-side mirror." Police are currently investigating the incident, as witnesses told authorities that a silver vehicle fled the scene after the accident.
The Philadelphia 76ers shared an official statement via X, saying Oubre Jr. is "currently in stable condition and being treated at a local hospital." The 27-year-old guard was released from Jefferson Hospital Saturday night.
A first-round pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Oubre Jr. spent his first three seasons with the Washington Wizards. Over the past six years, the Kansas Jayhawks standout has been traded to the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, before signing a two-year contract with the Charlotte Hornets in 2021. After two seasons in Charlotte, Oubre. Jr signed a deal with the Sixers in September.
Eight games into the 2023-24 season, Oubre Jr. has shined with the Sixers, averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.