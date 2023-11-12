76ers Guard Kelly Oubre Jr. Released From Hospital After Getting Struck by Vehicle

According to 6ABC, Oubre Jr. was walking near his home at around 7 p.m. when a car traveling in his direction tried to turn onto the street he was crossing. Law enforcement said the vehicle hit him "in the upper chest area with the driver-side mirror." Police are currently investigating the incident, as witnesses told authorities that a silver vehicle fled the scene after the accident.

The Philadelphia 76ers shared an official statement via X, saying Oubre Jr. is "currently in stable condition and being treated at a local hospital." The 27-year-old guard was released from Jefferson Hospital Saturday night.