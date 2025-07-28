Former Raiders Star Christian Wilkins Reportedly Kissed Teammate on Head Before Release

New details have emerged in the saga between Christian Wilkins and the Las Vegas Raiders, with a new report stating he made a teammate uncomfortable when he allegedly kissed them on the head. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the alleged incident happened last week during a team meeting. The report says the interaction was "playful" but the teammate apparently took offense to the gesture. From there, Schefter says Wilkins' teammate took the incident to the Raiders' human resources department and an investigation was launched.

It was announced last week Wilkins had been released by the Raiders, a move that surprised many across the NFL. Schefter reports the kiss wasn't the only issue the team had with Wilkins leading to his release, as he suffered a fracture in his left foot last year. The ESPN report claims the Raiders voided the remaining $35.2 million of guaranteed money on Wilkins' contract because of the way he chose to rehab his foot injury. Wilkins had previously signed a four-year, $110 million contract with the team, with $82.75 million guaranteed. At the request of Wilkins, the NFL Players Association filed a grievance with the league based on the circumstances of his release. Shortly after it was announced that Wilkins was no longer with the team, a spokesperson for the Raiders said, “This franchise has a Commitment to Excellence on an off the field.” The statement continued, “With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season.”