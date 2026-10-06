Lakers' Ziaire Williams Proposes to Girlfriend as Bruno Mars Performs 'Marry You'

Mars’ blockbuster Romantic Tour sold 2.1 million tickets in one day and continues its California run with two Santa Clara shows on Oct. 10 and 11.

The Lancaster native returned to familiar Southern California territory after joining the Lakers following stints with the Grizzlies and Nets.

Lakers forward Ziaire Williams proposed to longtime girlfriend Paris Timan during Bruno Mars’ SoFi Stadium performance of “Marry You,” and she accepted as confetti fell around them.