Lakers' Ziaire Williams Proposes to Girlfriend as Bruno Mars Performs 'Marry You'

Key Takeaways
- Lakers forward Ziaire Williams proposed to longtime girlfriend Paris Timan during Bruno Mars’ SoFi Stadium performance of “Marry You,” and she accepted as confetti fell around them.
- The Lancaster native returned to familiar Southern California territory after joining the Lakers following stints with the Grizzlies and Nets.
- Mars’ blockbuster Romantic Tour sold 2.1 million tickets in one day and continues its California run with two Santa Clara shows on Oct. 10 and 11.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Ziaire Williams turned a Bruno Mars concert into an engagement party, proposing to longtime girlfriend Paris Timan during a stop on Mars’ The Romantic Tour at SoFi Stadium.
According to KTLA, Williams got down on one knee as confetti fell around the couple and Mars’ 2010 hit “Marry You” played inside the stadium. Timan, a model, became visibly emotional before accepting the proposal as fans nearby captured the moment on their phones. The couple also appeared on SoFi Stadium’s massive video board during the celebration.
SoFi Stadium later shared the engagement in a joint Instagram post with Williams and Timan, captioning it, “It really was a beautiful night 🥹💍,” a nod to the opening lyric of “Marry You.”
The proposal also brought Williams back to familiar territory. The 25-year-old Lancaster, California, native played high school basketball in Southern California, including time at Sierra Canyon alongside Bronny James and Zaire Wade, before playing one season at Stanford. The New Orleans Pelicans selected him No. 10 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft and immediately dealt him to the Memphis Grizzlies.
After three seasons in Memphis, Williams was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2024. He spent two seasons with Brooklyn before signing with the Lakers during the offseason, bringing the former top 10 pick back to Southern California.
His engagement came during the Los Angeles leg of a Bruno Mars tour that has continued to grow since it was announced earlier this year. The Romantic Tour initially launched with around 40 dates before ticket demand prompted Mars to add more than 30 shows. The expanded stadium run ultimately stretched across North America, Europe and the U.K., with additional international dates following.
Demand was apparent almost immediately. Mars sold 2.1 million tickets in a single day in January, setting a Live Nation record for one-day ticket sales across North America, Europe and the U.K. The tour supports The Romantic, his first solo album in nearly a decade.
Mars is joined throughout the tour by his Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak, performing as DJ Pee .Wee, while Victoria Monét, RAYE and Leon Thomas have served as support on select dates.
The SoFi shows also feel like a homecoming for The Romantic Tour. Mars began the tour in Las Vegas in April, where the city marked opening day with a Strip parade and officially renamed Park Avenue as Bruno Mars Drive in recognition of his years of performances and residencies there.
Mars isn't finished with California yet. Following additional SoFi Stadium performances, The Romantic Tour heads north for two shows at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Oct. 10 and 11.