WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Slams L.A. Crowd, Says 'They All Look the Same'

Sophie Cunningham is drawing attention after posting a TikTok criticizing her experience in Los Angeles, where she said the people and social culture didn’t resonate with her. In the video, the WNBA star said she didn’t see herself fitting into the city. “I don’t think I’m an LA girl. Like, at all,” she said. She described her interactions as lacking energy, adding, “People don’t dance. People don’t even say, ‘Hi.’ They have no personalities… and they all look the same.”

Cunningham also pointed to what she described as a gap between online personas and in-person behavior, particularly among influencers. “All these personalities you see on Instagram and TikTok… if you can’t speak to people or look people in the eye, like in person… is that not weird?” she said. “People get so used to talking into their phones.” The comments circulated quickly across social media, where users responded with a mix of agreement and disagreement. Some echoed her observations about influencer-heavy spaces, while others pushed back, noting that Los Angeles is one of the most diverse cities in the country and that experiences can vary widely depending on where someone spends time. The moment adds to a series of viral clips involving Cunningham, who has previously made headlines for public comments on WNBA expansion cities, officiating, and media figures. Her remarks about Los Angeles followed another widely shared clip from her podcast, Show Me Something, where she joked about having “herpes” while pointing to a sore on her lip. “ChapStick and I got a herpy. I have herpes,” she said during the episode, before clarifying the situation.