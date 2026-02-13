Ex-Team USA Skating Medalist Killed in Starbucks Drive-Through Shooting

A former Team USA synchronized skater is being remembered after a fatal shooting at a Starbucks drive-through in St. Louis earlier this week. According to The New York Post, Gabrielle “Sam” Linehan, 28, was sitting in her car at a Starbucks location in the city’s Tower Grove East neighborhood when a man approached her vehicle shortly after 10 a.m. on February 10.

Authorities say the suspect, later identified as 58-year-old Keith Lamon Brown, confronted Linehan at gunpoint before opening fire. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries. Investigators allege Brown took personal items from Linehan, including bank cards and identification, before fleeing on foot. He was taken into custody early the next day and now faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and robbery. Officials confirmed he is being held without bond. According to law enforcement and court records, Brown had been linked to two armed robberies in the days leading up to the shooting. In one incident on February 6, he allegedly approached a vehicle at a drive-thru and stole a purse, firearm, and phone. Two days later, he was accused of robbing a Dollar General store cashier. Police say shots were fired in each of the incidents. Brown’s criminal history reportedly stretches back decades. He was previously sentenced to lengthy prison terms in the 1980s and 1990s for robbery-related offenses and was released on parole in 2020. Reports indicate he later violated the terms of that release.