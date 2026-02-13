Sports

Ex-Team USA Skating Medalist Killed in Starbucks Drive-Through Shooting

Gabrielle 'Sam' Linehan won a silver medal at the 2014 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships.

Ex-Team USA Medalist Killed in Starbucks Drive-Through Shooting
Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

A former Team USA synchronized skater is being remembered after a fatal shooting at a Starbucks drive-through in St. Louis earlier this week.

According to The New York Post, Gabrielle “Sam” Linehan, 28, was sitting in her car at a Starbucks location in the city’s Tower Grove East neighborhood when a man approached her vehicle shortly after 10 a.m. on February 10.

Authorities say the suspect, later identified as 58-year-old Keith Lamon Brown, confronted Linehan at gunpoint before opening fire. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Investigators allege Brown took personal items from Linehan, including bank cards and identification, before fleeing on foot. He was taken into custody early the next day and now faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and robbery.

Officials confirmed he is being held without bond.

According to law enforcement and court records, Brown had been linked to two armed robberies in the days leading up to the shooting. In one incident on February 6, he allegedly approached a vehicle at a drive-thru and stole a purse, firearm, and phone. Two days later, he was accused of robbing a Dollar General store cashier. Police say shots were fired in each of the incidents.

Brown’s criminal history reportedly stretches back decades. He was previously sentenced to lengthy prison terms in the 1980s and 1990s for robbery-related offenses and was released on parole in 2020. Reports indicate he later violated the terms of that release.

Linehan’s death has sent shockwaves through the skating community. She was a member of St. Louis Synergy and represented Team USA during her competitive career, earning a silver medal at the 2014 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships. In recent years, she worked as a coach, mentoring young athletes in the sport.

In a statement shared on Instagram, her team described her as “a cherished skater, coach, mentor, and friend whose impact reached far beyond the ice.” The message continued, “Coach Sam devoted time and heart to developing skaters while instilling values of discipline, teamwork, integrity, and resilience.”

Former coach Ramona Peterson also reflected on Linehan’s talent and work ethic, telling local outlet KSDK that she was “one of the most naturally talented” athletes she had trained, adding that her dedication stood out just as much as her ability.

Authorities continue to investigate the case and are asking anyone with information to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Division.

Related Stories

Lindsey Vonn Airlifted Off Course After Crashing Out in Winter Olympics
Sports

Lindsey Vonn Airlifted From Course After Crashing Out in Winter Olympics

Racing in the Milano Cortina downhill on a torn ACL, Vonn suffered a brutal fall that halted the event and left her 2026 Olympic return hanging by a thread.

Bernadette Giacomazzo222 days ago
Charlize Theron Stuns 2026 Winter Olympics with Nelson Mandela Speech
Pop Culture

Charlize Theron Recites Nelson Mandela Speech During Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

How Theron’s surprise tribute to fellow South African Nelson Mandela turned an Olympic spectacle into a rare, emotional plea for nonviolence.

Bernadette Giacomazzo223 days ago
Mariah Carey Wiill Sing at the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Sports

Mariah Carey to Perform at 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

The pop icon will take the stage at the Milan-Cortina Games’ opening night in February 2026.

Bernadette Giacomazzo276 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App