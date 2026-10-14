Steve Nash's Former Intern Comes Clean About Running His Parody 'Burner' Account

Austin now covers boxing for DAZN and hosts The Hoop Chat, while Nash works as an NBA on Prime analyst.

Austin used the account to joke about the Kevin Durant- and Kyrie Irving-era Nets until Twitter, now known as X, suspended it.

Sports broadcaster Emily Austin told Steve Nash she ran the parody account “Steve Nash’s Burner” while interning with the Brooklyn Nets, prompting the former coach to laugh.

Steve Nash’s burner social media account was the work of an insider. According to Men’s Journal, rising sports broadcaster Emily Austin told the former Brooklyn Nets coach on Tuesday, October 13, that she was behind “Steve Nash’s Burner,” the parody page she operated while interning with his team. The confession came at NBA on Prime’s The Art of Basketball event in New York City. Austin said Nash had never figured out who was posting—and he laughed when she finally told him.