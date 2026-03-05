Serena Williams Gets Her Own Barbie as Part of Mattel’s New ‘Dream Team’

In a corporate press release , the company announced the creation of its first-ever Barbie Dream Team, a global lineup of trailblazing women honored with dolls made in their likeness, with the Grand Slam winner leading the group alongside several influential figures across sports, science, and entertainment.

Mattel revealed the Dream Team as part of a month-long campaign recognizing women who have reshaped their industries. Williams — a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, entrepreneur, and global icon — headlines the group, which also includes research astronaut Kellie Gerardi, race car driver Regina Sirvent Alvarado, soccer star Chloe Kelly, surfer Stephanie Gilmore, and cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

The initiative aims to spotlight women whose achievements have expanded possibilities for future generations.

“I have always drawn inspiration from the powerful women in my life — from my mom, sisters, and daughters to the dolls in my toy box growing up,” Serena Williams said in a statement. “Now, I’m thrilled to be honored alongside this incredible group of female changemakers as part of the Barbie Dream Team.”

She added that she hopes the recognition encourages young girls “to pick up a racquet, become an entrepreneur, or do whatever ignites their passion and brings their dreams to life.”

The announcement continues Barbie’s long-running effort to highlight real-life role models. Since the brand launched in 1959, Mattel says it has honored more than 100 women across industries through special-edition dolls and collaborations designed to expand representation.