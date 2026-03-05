Sports

Serena Williams Gets Her Own Barbie as Part of Mattel’s New ‘Dream Team’

Serena Williams is among a group of global icons getting Barbie dolls in Mattel’s new Dream Team lineup celebrating International Women’s Day.

Serena Williams Leads All-Star Barbie Lineup for International Women's Day
Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Serena Williams is front and center in Mattel’s newest Barbie initiative celebrating International Women’s Day.

In a corporate press release, the company announced the creation of its first-ever Barbie Dream Team, a global lineup of trailblazing women honored with dolls made in their likeness, with the Grand Slam winner leading the group alongside several influential figures across sports, science, and entertainment.

Mattel revealed the Dream Team as part of a month-long campaign recognizing women who have reshaped their industries. Williams — a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, entrepreneur, and global icon — headlines the group, which also includes research astronaut Kellie Gerardi, race car driver Regina Sirvent Alvarado, soccer star Chloe Kelly, surfer Stephanie Gilmore, and cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

The initiative aims to spotlight women whose achievements have expanded possibilities for future generations.

“I have always drawn inspiration from the powerful women in my life — from my mom, sisters, and daughters to the dolls in my toy box growing up,” Serena Williams said in a statement. “Now, I’m thrilled to be honored alongside this incredible group of female changemakers as part of the Barbie Dream Team.”

She added that she hopes the recognition encourages young girls “to pick up a racquet, become an entrepreneur, or do whatever ignites their passion and brings their dreams to life.”

The announcement continues Barbie’s long-running effort to highlight real-life role models. Since the brand launched in 1959, Mattel says it has honored more than 100 women across industries through special-edition dolls and collaborations designed to expand representation.

Williams’ recognition also follows another milestone for the tennis family within the Barbie universe. In August 2025, Mattel introduced a Venus Williams doll as part of its Inspiring Women series.

That figure recreated Venus’ iconic look from the 2007 Wimbledon Championships, when she defeated Marion Bartoli to claim her fifth title and became the first woman to earn equal prize money at a top-tier tournament.

The doll featured a replica of her all-white Reebok tennis kit, a Wilson racket, and jewelry similar to what she wore during the historic match.

“Throughout my career, I’ve worked hard to break barriers and create opportunities for those who have come after me,” Venus Williams said at the time of the doll’s release.

Mattel says the new Dream Team initiative builds on that legacy of honoring pioneers. The International Women’s Day celebration also includes retail promotions called Barbie Dream Days and the debut of Barbie Dream Fest, a fan festival scheduled for March 27–29 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where Serena Williams is expected to appear as a featured speaker.

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