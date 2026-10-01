Penny Hardaway Says Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Move to Miami Has a ‘Shaq Vibe’

Hardaway also said he influenced Tracy McGrady more than LeBron James and praised Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s speed, change of pace, and ability to reach his spots.

Penny Hardaway said Giannis Antetokounmpo’s move from Milwaukee to Miami has a “Shaq vibe,” comparing it to Shaquille O’Neal leaving Orlando for the Lakers to chase championships.

Penny Hardaway sees something familiar in Giannis Antetokounmpo's move to Miami—and it goes back to the biggest breakup of his own NBA career. Speaking with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, the Memphis Tigers coach and former Orlando Magic star was asked which modern NBA move reminded him of Shaquille O'Neal leaving Orlando for the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996. Hardaway eventually landed on Giannis, who was traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Miami Heat this offseason. "Maybe Giannis has the Shaq vibe because he's going to Miami to try to do some special things there—a championship city—and he wants to win one like in Milwaukee," Hardaway said.

It's a comparison Hardaway knows from experience. He and O'Neal turned the Magic into an Eastern Conference contender during the 1990s, reaching the 1995 NBA Finals before O'Neal left Orlando for Los Angeles the following year. Shaq went on to win three consecutive championships with the Lakers from 2000 through 2002. Antetokounmpo's situation isn't identical, but his arrival in Miami represents another major career move by a superstar who already delivered a championship to his first NBA franchise. Giannis spent his entire career with Milwaukee before the trade, winning two MVP awards and leading the Bucks to the 2021 NBA championship. Miami spent months pursuing Antetokounmpo before finally landing him in a blockbuster package that included Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, and multiple draft picks. The deal ended months of speculation that also connected Giannis to the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and several other teams. Since arriving in Miami, Antetokounmpo has already made clear that another championship is the priority. Hardaway also addressed LeBron James during his conversation with Robinson, although in a different context. Asked whether he had more influence on LeBron or Tracy McGrady, Hardaway picked the latter.