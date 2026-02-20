Sports

‘Southern Charm’ Star Salley Carson Jokes Nikki Bella Might ‘Beat My A**’ After DMing Cooper DeJean

Salley Carson reveals her DMs with Cooper DeJean — and why Nikki Bella’s rumored romance has her nervous.

'Southern Charm' Star Says She Fears Nikki Bella's Wrath After Sliding into Cooper DeJean's DMs
Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM | Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The Nikki Bella–Cooper DeJean situation just picked up another unexpected voice—this time from reality TV.

During a recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Southern Charm cast member Salley Carson admitted she reached out to DeJean directly on Instagram—and immediately found herself caught up in the ongoing speculation surrounding the WWE diva.

“I just slid into Cooper DeJean’s DMs,” Carson said, explaining that the interaction started after the two had been liking each other’s posts. Curious about the headlines linking him to Bella, Carson said she decided to address it head-on. “I sent him the article and was like, ‘Are you dating her?’”

Carson added that she was surprised DeJean responded quickly, noting his massive social media following. She also shared that she has his number and recently reached out again to wish him a happy birthday.

Despite her interest, Carson acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding DeJean’s status with Bella. “There’s all these articles that they are dating, but he in all of his interviews is saying no,” she said.

Still, she didn’t hide her hesitation about stepping into the situation, joking, “Now I’m scared because that girl is going to beat my ass if they are dating.”

Carson also made it clear she’d be open to meeting DeJean if he’s not involved with Bella, adding that she “would love to meet” him under the right circumstances.

Her comments are just the latest twist in a storyline that has steadily evolved involving Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean.

The rumors first gained traction in late 2025 when Bella shared clips from a Philadelphia trip that included moments inside the Eagles’ locker room and brief interactions with DeJean. Social media quickly ran with it, especially after Bella was seen attending games and wearing DeJean’s jersey.

In January 2026, reports surfaced that the two had been spending time together and had gone on a few dates, though the connection was described as casual, with both still identifying as single.

Bella’s own statements have added to the back-and-forth. At one point, she pushed back on assumptions about her dating life, saying she hadn’t been intimate with anyone in “a really long time.”

More recently, during a WWE appearance in Philadelphia, she leaned into the crowd’s “Coop” chants with a quick response: “Can you blame a girl for having good taste? Pro Bowl, baby.”

Even amid those moments, Bella has continued to publicly maintain that she’s single. DeJean has taken a similar approach, sidestepping direct answers in interviews while keeping things vague.

Related Stories

WWE Star Nikki Bella Sparks Cooper DeJean Dating Rumors Following Philadelphia Girls Trip
Sports

WWE Star Nikki Bella Sparks Cooper DeJean Dating Rumors

A brief locker room moment during Nikki Bella’s Philadelphia trip sparked online speculation involving Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean.

Bernadette Giacomazzo274 days ago
Nikki Bella Shuts Down Cooper DeJean Dating Rumors: 'Never Even Kissed'
Sports

Nikki Bella Shuts Down Dating Rumors Amid Cooper DeJean Speculation

The WWE star addressed speculation on her podcast, saying she hasn’t been intimate or kissed anyone in a long time.

Bernadette Giacomazzo271 days ago
Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean Are 'Casually Dating' But Both Consider Themselves 'Single'
Sports

Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean Are Reportedly Casually Dating — But Still Consider Themselves Single

Sources say the WWE star and Eagles standout have gone on a few dates but aren’t putting labels on anything right now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo254 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App