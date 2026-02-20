‘Southern Charm’ Star Salley Carson Jokes Nikki Bella Might ‘Beat My A**’ After DMing Cooper DeJean

The Nikki Bella–Cooper DeJean situation just picked up another unexpected voice—this time from reality TV.
During a recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Southern Charm cast member Salley Carson admitted she reached out to DeJean directly on Instagram—and immediately found herself caught up in the ongoing speculation surrounding the WWE diva.
“I just slid into Cooper DeJean’s DMs,” Carson said, explaining that the interaction started after the two had been liking each other’s posts. Curious about the headlines linking him to Bella, Carson said she decided to address it head-on. “I sent him the article and was like, ‘Are you dating her?’”
Carson added that she was surprised DeJean responded quickly, noting his massive social media following. She also shared that she has his number and recently reached out again to wish him a happy birthday.
Despite her interest, Carson acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding DeJean’s status with Bella. “There’s all these articles that they are dating, but he in all of his interviews is saying no,” she said.
Still, she didn’t hide her hesitation about stepping into the situation, joking, “Now I’m scared because that girl is going to beat my ass if they are dating.”
Carson also made it clear she’d be open to meeting DeJean if he’s not involved with Bella, adding that she “would love to meet” him under the right circumstances.
Her comments are just the latest twist in a storyline that has steadily evolved involving Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean.
The rumors first gained traction in late 2025 when Bella shared clips from a Philadelphia trip that included moments inside the Eagles’ locker room and brief interactions with DeJean. Social media quickly ran with it, especially after Bella was seen attending games and wearing DeJean’s jersey.
In January 2026, reports surfaced that the two had been spending time together and had gone on a few dates, though the connection was described as casual, with both still identifying as single.
Bella’s own statements have added to the back-and-forth. At one point, she pushed back on assumptions about her dating life, saying she hadn’t been intimate with anyone in “a really long time.”
More recently, during a WWE appearance in Philadelphia, she leaned into the crowd’s “Coop” chants with a quick response: “Can you blame a girl for having good taste? Pro Bowl, baby.”
Even amid those moments, Bella has continued to publicly maintain that she’s single. DeJean has taken a similar approach, sidestepping direct answers in interviews while keeping things vague.