‘Southern Charm’ Star Salley Carson Jokes Nikki Bella Might ‘Beat My A**’ After DMing Cooper DeJean

During a recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Southern Charm cast member Salley Carson admitted she reached out to DeJean directly on Instagram—and immediately found herself caught up in the ongoing speculation surrounding the WWE diva.

“I just slid into Cooper DeJean’s DMs,” Carson said, explaining that the interaction started after the two had been liking each other’s posts. Curious about the headlines linking him to Bella, Carson said she decided to address it head-on. “I sent him the article and was like, ‘Are you dating her?’”

Carson added that she was surprised DeJean responded quickly, noting his massive social media following. She also shared that she has his number and recently reached out again to wish him a happy birthday.

Despite her interest, Carson acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding DeJean’s status with Bella. “There’s all these articles that they are dating, but he in all of his interviews is saying no,” she said.

Still, she didn’t hide her hesitation about stepping into the situation, joking, “Now I’m scared because that girl is going to beat my ass if they are dating.”

Carson also made it clear she’d be open to meeting DeJean if he’s not involved with Bella, adding that she “would love to meet” him under the right circumstances.