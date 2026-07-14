Mark Cuban Accuses Mavs Owners of Freezing Him Out of New Arena Deal

Mark Cuban's public split with the Dallas Mavericks' ownership is no longer just about basketball. The billionaire entrepreneur has now accused Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont of shutting him out of business opportunities tied to the franchise's proposed move to a new arena in North Dallas, escalating a rift that has been building ever since Cuban sold his controlling stake in the team. According to a court filing obtained by the Associated Press, Cuban claims that Dumont engaged in "adversarial business practices" while pursuing plans to relocate the Mavericks to the former Valley View Mall site, roughly 10 miles north of downtown. The filing is a Rule 202 pre-suit petition seeking records and testimony to investigate potential claims, not a lawsuit against the Mavericks.

The dispute centers on more than just where the Mavericks will play. Cuban alleges his companies were "contractually entitled to participate" in the development surrounding the proposed arena, calling the project "a unique investment opportunity." The filing comes just weeks after the Mavericks signed option agreement to purchase approximately 104 acres for the proposed development, which is expected to open when the team's lease at American Airlines Center expires in 2031. Neither Cuban nor the Mavericks commented publicly on the allegations. The latest clash adds another layer to Cuban's increasingly strained relationship with the ownership group led by Miriam Adelson and Dumont. Cuban sold his majority stake in the franchise in late 2023 at a valuation of roughly $3.5 billion while retaining a 27% ownership interest. At the time, he said he expected to continue overseeing basketball operations, but that arrangement never materialized. Instead, Dumont handed basketball authority to then-general manager Nico Harrison, dramatically reducing Cuban's influence inside the organization.