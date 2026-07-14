GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sports

Mark Cuban Accuses Mavs Owners of Freezing Him Out of New Arena Deal

Cuban says the Mavs’ planned North Dallas arena development shut him out of an investment opportunity, deepening his rift with Patrick Dumont and the Adelson ownership group.

Mark Cuban is Beefing with Mavericks Brass Over Potential Stadium Move
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Mark Cuban's public split with the Dallas Mavericks' ownership is no longer just about basketball. The billionaire entrepreneur has now accused Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont of shutting him out of business opportunities tied to the franchise's proposed move to a new arena in North Dallas, escalating a rift that has been building ever since Cuban sold his controlling stake in the team.

According to a court filing obtained by the Associated Press, Cuban claims that Dumont engaged in "adversarial business practices" while pursuing plans to relocate the Mavericks to the former Valley View Mall site, roughly 10 miles north of downtown.

The filing is a Rule 202 pre-suit petition seeking records and testimony to investigate potential claims, not a lawsuit against the Mavericks.

The dispute centers on more than just where the Mavericks will play. Cuban alleges his companies were "contractually entitled to participate" in the development surrounding the proposed arena, calling the project "a unique investment opportunity."

The filing comes just weeks after the Mavericks signed option agreement to purchase approximately 104 acres for the proposed development, which is expected to open when the team's lease at American Airlines Center expires in 2031.

Neither Cuban nor the Mavericks commented publicly on the allegations.

The latest clash adds another layer to Cuban's increasingly strained relationship with the ownership group led by Miriam Adelson and Dumont. Cuban sold his majority stake in the franchise in late 2023 at a valuation of roughly $3.5 billion while retaining a 27% ownership interest.

At the time, he said he expected to continue overseeing basketball operations, but that arrangement never materialized. Instead, Dumont handed basketball authority to then-general manager Nico Harrison, dramatically reducing Cuban's influence inside the organization.

Cuban has since become far more vocal about how events unfolded after the sale. Earlier this year, he admitted, "I don't regret selling. I regret who I sold to," while reflecting on the transaction during an appearance on the Intersections podcast.

The filing also revisits one of the franchise's most controversial decisions, alleging Cuban didn't learn Harrison intended to trade Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers until it was too late "to object and call off the trade."

That blockbuster move reshaped the franchise—and not in the way Dallas hoped. Harrison was dismissed in November after the Mavericks stumbled through the 2025-26 season, Anthony Davis was eventually traded after a brief stint with the club, and head coach Jason Kidd also departed as the organization launched another front-office overhaul under new team president Masai Ujiri.

The Mavericks are now building around Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg while searching for long-term stability after one of the NBA's most turbulent two-year stretches.

Related Stories

Mark Cuban Regrets Selling Dallas Mavericks Share to Adelson Family
Sports

Mark Cuban Says He Regrets Who He Sold the Mavericks To

The billionaire reflects on handing control to Miriam Adelson and the emotional toll of stepping away from the Mavericks.

Bernadette Giacomazzo118 days ago
Jason Kidd Fires Back at Mark Cuban After Luka Doncic Trade Shade
Sports

Jason Kidd Tells Mark Cuban to 'Move On' From Luka Dončić Trade

Kidd addressed Cuban’s comments, revealed he reached out privately, and made it clear the Mavericks are focused on what’s next.

Bernadette Giacomazzo117 days ago
Mark Cuban Says He Funded Fernando Mendoza's NIL Deal
Sports

Mark Cuban Reveals He Put Up NIL Money to Land Fernando Mendoza at Indiana

How a late-night call, a family connection, and Mark Cuban’s money helped Indiana land the QB who transformed the program.

Bernadette Giacomazzo81 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App