Magic Johnson’s Money Ties to Ex-Lakers Owner Draw Scrutiny Amid Federal Probe

Authorities have not accused Johnson, Walter, their companies, or LeBron James—whose separate financing involved Guggenheim-advised insurers—of wrongdoing.

The probe covers transactions involving EquiTrust, which Johnson once controlled, including a $350 million loan to a Walter media company and billions routed through outside intermediaries.

Magic Johnson’s longtime business ties to former Lakers owner Mark Walter face scrutiny as federal prosecutors investigate whether Walter-controlled insurers properly disclosed more than $20 billion in financing.

Magic Johnson's longtime financial relationship with embattled former Lakers owner Mark Walter is under closer scrutiny—and the deeper investigators and reporters dig, the more familiar Los Angeles sports names keep turning up. Bloomberg reports that Johnson's business connections to Walter are now drawing scrutiny as federal prosecutors investigate how Walter-controlled insurance companies moved billions of dollars through a network of outside intermediaries. At the center of the latest reporting is Amistad Financial Group, which acquired EquiTrust Life Insurance last year—the same insurer Johnson had controlled after acquiring it from Walter's Guggenheim Partners in 2015. And the numbers get big quickly.

Walter's Delaware Life Insurance Company and Clear Spring Life and Annuity Company had loaned at least $2 billion to companies under Amistad's corporate umbrella by the end of 2025. Insurers now owned by Amistad—including EquiTrust before its acquisition—also loaned at least $4 billion to three other intermediaries whose arrangements with Walter are under investigation. Authorities are examining whether more than $20 billion in financing from Walter-controlled insurers should have been disclosed as transactions involving affiliated businesses. Walter's insurers initially reported less than $2 billion in affiliated assets before revising their disclosures following federal subpoenas. However, as of this writing, authorities have not accused Johnson, Walter, Amistad, EquiTrust or the intermediaries of wrongdoing. "Affiliated transactions are commonplace in the insurance industry, widely permitted subject to the applicable regulatory requirements, and a part of the insurance industry's normal course of business," Walter's TWG Global said last month. "There is no victim here. No one has been harmed, and no one has claimed they were harmed." The latest revelations add considerable weight to questions Pablo Torre began raising earlier this month.

On "Pablo Torre Finds Out," Torre examined a $350 million loan from EquiTrust to a Walter media company during the period Johnson controlled the insurer. Torre also zeroed in on Johnson's silence when EquiTrust was sold to Amistad in 2025, despite the Lakers legend frequently discussing the company and its CEO, Eric Holoman, his longtime business partner and former president of Magic Johnson Enterprises. "Which is conspicuous, given how often [Johnson] tweeted about EquiTrust and Holoman previously, one might say," Torre said. Bloomberg has since uncovered more overlap. In May 2020, EquiTrust loaned $44.8 million to Albany Financial LLC on the same day Walter's insurers loaned Albany another $87.4 million. Walter's insurers initially classified their Albany investment as unaffiliated before changing that designation this year after federal subpoenas triggered the disclosure of billions in previously mislabeled investments. Johnson has never exactly hidden how important Walter was to his business career. "Part of my secret sauce was to align myself with great partners like Mark Walter, and to also allow great men like him to mentor me and teach me business," Johnson said while sitting alongside Walter at the 2024 Milken Conference.

But Johnson isn't the only Lakers icon whose finances crossed into Walter's orbit. Months before LeBron James signed his $154 million contract with the Lakers in 2018, King James Funding, an LLC controlled by James, secured nearly $300 million through asset-backed bonds bought by two Midwestern life insurers whose portfolios Guggenheim advised. The bonds allowed James to turn future off-court income—including revenue tied to his lifetime Nike sponsorship—into immediate cash. Then comes the Lakers connection: only months later, Johnson—then running basketball operations for Los Angeles—personally visited James and helped recruit him to the franchise. James' spokesperson has said the transactions involved his "personal, non-NBA salary, assets and income" and represented a common financial structure for someone with his level of earnings.