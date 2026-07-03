Jose Alvarado

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Latest Stories

Jose Alvarado to Return to the New York Knicks on a 3-Year Deal
Sports

Knicks Re-Sign Hometown Hero Jose Alvarado on More Than $14M Deal

Fresh off a title and a viral playoff run, the Brooklyn-born guard cashes in with a deal worth more than $14M that keeps his gritty defense and New York swagger at MSG.

Bernadette Giacomazzo20 days ago
Jose Alvarado rides a float during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade.
Sports

Watch Jose Alvarado Rap 50 Cent's "Many Men" at Knicks Championship Parade

The Brooklyn native appeared to have the time of his life between the Puerto Rican Day parade and Knicks celebration.

Jose Martinez29 days ago

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