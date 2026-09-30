Sports

Jordan Love’s Wife Says Chanel Bag and Camera Were Stolen at Lambeau

The Packers quarterback’s wife said her 'heart broke' after discovering the vintage purse and Sony camera were gone on the night of the Falcons game.

Wife of Packers QB Jordan Love Says Her Purse Was Stolen During a Game
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Ronika Stone Love asked fans for help after someone stole her vintage Chanel purse, ID cards, and Sony camera during the Packers’ 35-14 loss to the Falcons at Lambeau Field.
  • Security recovered the larger clear bag that held her belongings, but she called the missing purse and camera “two irreplaceable items” with value beyond their price.
  • The professional volleyball player married Packers quarterback Jordan Love in June 2025, and the couple welcomed a daughter the following May.

Ronika Stone Love left the Green Bay Packers’ game with more missing than a win. Quarterback Jordan Love’s wife says thieves stole her vintage Chanel bag and Sony digital camera during the team’s 35-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field.

In a TikTok video, she said she discovered her belongings were gone and asked her roughly 250,000 followers to help find the purse, which also contained her ID cards.

Ronika said the items were inside a larger clear bag that she and her group discovered was missing when they went to the family area. Stadium security eventually recovered that bag, but the Chanel purse and camera were no longer inside. Until then, she had expected a straightforward recovery.

“When they went up with security, I was like, ‘They’re going to find the bag. It’s going to be fine,’” she recalled. Seeing what came back changed that expectation: “Not gonna lie, my heart broke a little.”

Long before this appeal, Ronika’s game-day presence was part of the couple’s public story. She supported Love while he waited for his opportunity in Green Bay, attending games even when he spent them on the bench.

Love became the Packers’ starting quarterback in 2023.

Ronika, meanwhile, built an athletic career of her own as a professional volleyball player after competing at the University of Oregon. Football also runs in her family: Her father, former NFL offensive lineman Ron Stone, won two Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys.

The camera’s disappearance was particularly personal. “If you know me, you know I always have my camera on me,” Ronika said. “I’m always taking photos, and then they’re just gone.”

She called the missing possessions “two irreplaceable items,” explaining that her disappointment went beyond their material value. “I know there’s worse things happening in this world,” she acknowledged.

Although a few days had passed and the initial distress had eased, she said the loss still mattered: “At the end of the day, it’s something I cared a lot about.”

The couple has shared several major milestones since beginning their relationship in 2020. They first connected through FaceTime calls involving a mutual friend, then navigated stretches of long-distance dating around their sports careers.

Love proposed during a trip to Italy in June 2024, and they married in Dana Point, California, on June 29, 2025. Their reception included a Pizza Hut pizza party, and they welcomed a daughter this past May.

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