Jim Ross Shuts Down 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin WrestleMania 42 Hype

Talk of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin stepping back into the ring at WrestleMania has been circulating among WWE fans in recent weeks, but longtime announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross says the rumors are getting ahead of reality. Speaking on a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross addressed the speculation and made it clear he does not expect the Texas Rattlesnake to wrestle again at the upcoming event.

The chatter gained traction after WWE revealed that the March 16 episode of Monday Night Raw will be promoted as “3:16 Day,” a reference to Austin’s iconic catchphrase.

With WrestleMania 42 scheduled for April 18–19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the announcement prompted some fans to wonder whether the celebration could set the stage for Austin's return to in-ring action. Ross, however, shut down that idea. “As far as to have another match, I don’t see it,” Ross said. Ross noted that Austin’s mindset has shifted after years of wear and tear in the ring. “He’s just — it’s not where his head is, and he’s trying to take care of himself health-wise,” he said. While Ross dismissed the idea of Austin wrestling again, he left the door open for the possibility that the WWE legend could still appear on television during the company’s planned 3:16 Day celebration. “To make an appearance, or to shoot an angle, or something along those lines — I could see that potentially happening,” he explained, before adding a more definitive assessment about a match: “But as far as to wrestle — no way.”