Jed York's Arrest Was Part of a Human Trafficking Task Force Sting

According to court records obtained by Fox News , York responded to an advertisement on what police described as a known prostitution website. He allegedly agreed to pay $140 for sexual activity and arranged to meet a woman near the Wheat Hill Mobile Home Community in East Palestine, Ohio. When York approached the area, officers with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and East Palestine Police Department intercepted and arrested him.

New details surrounding Jed York’s arrest indicate that the San Francisco 49ers owner was caught in an operation conducted by a regional human trafficking task force.

The task force’s operations commonly focus on the demand side of the commercial sex trade by placing advertisements and arresting prospective buyers who arrive at designated locations.

However, nothing in the available court records indicates that an actual sex worker or trafficking victim was present during the operation involving York.

Authorities said York had the cellphone allegedly used to arrange the meeting when he was taken into custody. Court records described the device as having been “used to arrange the criminal act,” resulting in a charge of possessing criminal tools. York was also initially charged with engaging in prostitution. That count was later amended to disorderly conduct as part of a plea agreement.

The arrest location prompted the Wheat Hill Mobile Home Community to distance itself from the sting after reports repeatedly described York as having been arrested at a trailer park. The community said its addresses were not used to stage the operation and that police simply encountered York nearby.

“This news of this arrest in our quiet community is just as shocking to us as to the rest of you,” the property said in a Facebook post.

York pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools. A no contest plea does not amount to an admission of guilt, though it permits the court to impose a sentence.

He received one day in jail for each count, to run concurrently, along with $1,150 in fines. Court records also indicate that he completed an online course. His legal team also reportedly attempted to have the court records sealed, but the request was denied.

The 49ers said they would not comment further because the legal matter had been resolved. The NFL, however, said it is “aware of the matter which will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy.”