49ers Star Keion White Rushed to Surgery After Post-Super Bowl Shooting

In a statement released to WRAL, the 49ers confirmed that White was hospitalized and required surgery after the incident.

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White is recovering after being shot in the ankle early Monday morning, February 9, following a Super Bowl–related event in San Francisco, according to the team.

“Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco,” the team said. “He is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital. We will provide further updates when appropriate.”

Police responded to reports of gunfire shortly after 4 a.m. at a business in the city, NFL.com reported. Authorities say a verbal dispute between two groups inside the venue escalated, leading to shots being fired. No arrests have been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.

White, 27, joined the 49ers midway through the 2025 season after being traded from the New England Patriots. His former team competed in Sunday night’s Super Bowl, placing White in San Francisco during a weekend filled with league-related events and celebrations.

Originally from Garner, North Carolina, White’s football journey began at Garner Magnet High School, where he played both tight end and defensive end. He went on to play college football at Old Dominion, initially lining up on offense before transitioning to the defensive line—a move that reshaped his career.

During his time there, he earned Second-team All-Conference USA honors after posting 62 tackles and 3.5 sacks in a single season.