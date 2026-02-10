Sports

49ers Star Keion White Rushed to Surgery After Post-Super Bowl Shooting

The defensive lineman was shot in the ankle during a post-Super Bowl party, but he is expected to recover.

49ers Star Keion White Rushed to Surgery After Post-Super Bowl Shooting
Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White is recovering after being shot in the ankle early Monday morning, February 9, following a Super Bowl–related event in San Francisco, according to the team.

In a statement released to WRAL, the 49ers confirmed that White was hospitalized and required surgery after the incident.

Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco,” the team said. “He is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital. We will provide further updates when appropriate.”

Police responded to reports of gunfire shortly after 4 a.m. at a business in the city, NFL.com reported. Authorities say a verbal dispute between two groups inside the venue escalated, leading to shots being fired. No arrests have been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.

White, 27, joined the 49ers midway through the 2025 season after being traded from the New England Patriots. His former team competed in Sunday night’s Super Bowl, placing White in San Francisco during a weekend filled with league-related events and celebrations.

Originally from Garner, North Carolina, White’s football journey began at Garner Magnet High School, where he played both tight end and defensive end. He went on to play college football at Old Dominion, initially lining up on offense before transitioning to the defensive line—a move that reshaped his career.

During his time there, he earned Second-team All-Conference USA honors after posting 62 tackles and 3.5 sacks in a single season.

White later transferred to Georgia Tech, where his path included setbacks and resilience. A broken ankle suffered in a pickup basketball game delayed his debut with the program, but he returned to play in the latter part of the 2021 season and completed a full campaign in 2022, earning All-ACC recognition.

Selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by New England, White quickly established himself as a disruptive presence on the defensive front. He delivered standout performances with the Patriots before being dealt to San Francisco last October, where he continued to contribute as part of the 49ers’ rotation.

As of this writing, the team has not provided a timeline for White’s recovery.

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