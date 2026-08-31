Sports

Ja Morant Sells $3.2M Memphis Mansion After Trade to Trail Blazers

The former Grizzlies star has parted with his sprawling 13,000-square-foot estate, complete with a private lake, theater, salon and six-car garage.

Ja Morant Sells Memphis Mansion for $3.2M Following Trailblazers Move
Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Ja Morant sold his Eads, Tennessee, mansion for $3.23 million after joining the Portland Trail Blazers, closing another chapter of his seven-year run in Memphis.
  • The 13,000-square-foot estate sits on more than six acres and features seven bedrooms, a six-car garage, movie theater, salon, pool, gazebo, and private lake.
  • Morant bought the home from former Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson in 2022 near his parents, but listed it amid injuries, declining production, and growing tension with the franchise.

Ja Morant has officially sold one of his Memphis-area homes, closing another chapter of his time in Tennessee following his offseason move to the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to Fox 17, the former Memphis Grizzlies star’s estate in Eads, Tennessee, sold for $3.23 million after hitting the market in April for $3.5 million. The sale came after Morant was traded to Portland in June, ending a seven-year run with the franchise that selected him No. 2 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The property sits on more than six acres inside a gated community east of Memphis and spans more than 13,000 square feet. According to the listing, the seven-bedroom home includes seven full bathrooms, four half-bathrooms, a six-car garage, a movie theater, a salon, game rooms, a swimming pool, a gazebo, and a private lake.

Morant purchased the property in 2022, around the same time he signed a long-term extension with Memphis. The location also held personal significance: his parents lived nearby after Morant purchased a home nearby for them.

When Morant bought the house from former Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson, he celebrated the arrangement with his father, Tee Morant, in a social media video.

“Aye Pops, we neighbors now!” Morant yelled.

“Go back to your house!” his father joked in response. “I don’t need you over here.”

By the time the estate went up for sale this spring, however, Morant’s future with the Grizzlies had already become a major question.

Memphis had begun entertaining trade interest in the two-time All-Star during a difficult 2025-26 season marked by injuries, declining production and tension inside the organization. Morant appeared in only 20 games, averaging 19.5 points and 8.1 assists while shooting a career-low 23.5 percent from three.

His relationship with the team had also become increasingly strained. Morant received a one-game suspension earlier in the season following a confrontation with coach Tuomas Iisalo, and questions about his standing resurfaced again during the Grizzlies’ Fan Appreciation Night.

Still, people close to Morant repeatedly pushed back on the idea that his frustration was with Memphis itself.

“Ja loves the city and he loves the team,” one source previously told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. Another source said the issues surrounding Morant “had nothing to do with Memphis.”

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