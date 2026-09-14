Celebrity Jeweler Explains Why OBJ’s ‘Mike Jack’ Cleats Shine Like Pavé Jewelry

The 33-year-old earned his roster spot after two workouts and a strong training camp, returning for his first Giants regular-season game since 2018 in a 28–20 win over Dallas.

Celebrity jeweler and GIA Graduate Gemologist Erica Diggs called the unidentified material “pavé inspired,” comparing its consistent brilliance and craftsmanship—not its composition—to closely set gemstones.

Odell Beckham Jr. marked his Giants return with royal blue custom “Mike Jack” cleats by The Surgeon, whose densely packed reflective surface flashed under MetLife Stadium’s lights.

Odell Beckham Jr. returned to MetLife Stadium in Giants blue on Sunday night, September 13, but celebrity jeweler and gemologist Erica Diggs noticed something sparkling several stories below her seat. Per her boots-on-the-ground report, Beckham wore royal blue custom “Mike Jack” cleats by The Surgeon during the New York Giants’ 28-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys, covering the shoes in densely packed reflective elements that exploded under the stadium lights. Diggs, a GIA Graduate Gemologist who has designed jewelry for Jim Jones and Angel Reese, immediately recognized something familiar in the effect: the visual language of pavé jewelry translated onto a football cleat. Diggs, who attended the game with Food Network personality Sunny Anderson, described the surface as “pavé inspired” because of the density and consistency of the reflective elements.

In fine jewelry, pavé involves placing numerous small stones closely together so they create an almost continuous field of brilliance. The material covering Beckham’s cleats has not been publicly identified, so Diggs isn’t claiming OBJ played football in diamonds (and, to be frank, such a move would be impractical). Her comparison is about craftsmanship—specifically, how light travels across the densely covered surface. And these things were built for lights. Beckham reportedly warmed up in separate Joker-inspired customs before changing into the royal blue “Mike Jack” pair for the game. The Surgeon kept the game cleats almost entirely monochromatic, from the upper through the laces and sole, allowing the reflective surface to become the centerpiece. As Beckham moved, the light moved with him, giving a piece of performance equipment the visual impact of jewelry. The setting made that flash even harder to ignore.

This game marked Beckham’s first regular-season game with the Giants since 2018—and, fittingly, it came against Dallas. Beckham became an international star against the Cowboys at MetLife on Nov. 23, 2014, when his gravity-defying one-handed touchdown catch became one of the defining NFL images of its era. “It changed my life forever,” Beckham said. “And I always talk about for better or for worse, because people try to amount the whole career into one play.” More than a decade later, almost everything about Beckham’s NFL life has changed. He bounced from Cleveland to Los Angeles, Baltimore and Miami, suffered two torn ACLs and spent 2025 out of football. When the 33-year-old returned to the Giants this spring, even his roster spot wasn’t guaranteed. He earned it. Beckham went through two workouts before signing, missed no practices during training camp, and steadily convinced John Harbaugh he could still play. After the preseason finale, the Giants coach said Beckham had “done enough to make an NFL roster, for sure.”