UMD College Football Player Dies at 22 After Collapsing During Workout

University of Minnesota Duluth defensive lineman Reed Ryan has died aged 22 over a week after he collapsed during a team workout.

According to his obituary, Ryan went into cardiac arrest on Nov. 21 during a football team workout as a result of an undetected genetic heart condition. The training team performed CPR on Ryan and were able to regain his pulse. He was taken to St. Mary's-Duluth Medical Center, where he was treated by the Intensive Care Unit until his death on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

A double major in Marketing and Professional Sales at the UMD School of Business and Economics, Ryan is survived by his parents, Erin and Stephanie, his sister Robyn, and his brother Chase Paige Parr.

"Reed had a contagious smile and lived life to the fullest in his short years," his family wrote in his obituary. "Reed loved people, he could talk to anyone and prided himself on being surrounded by friends, family, mentors, and being part of a team. He created his own online vintage store-Thrifted Tiger, loved to travel, collecting shoes, drawing, going to concerts, and cooking."

“Our staff and players are devastated about Reed's passing," said UMD head football coach Curt Wiesse. "Reed aspired to be better every day at whatever task was at hand. He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him. We were fortunate to have Reed on our team, and he made our program, our department, and our community a better place in a short period of time. Reed will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever. He was the epitome of a UMD Bulldog, and what we can all aspire to be. To his family, thank you for allowing us to be part of his inspiring young life. Reed was a Bulldog through and through."