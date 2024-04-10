Terrell Suggs Allegedly Threatened Man With Gun at Starbucks, Arrested on Assault Charges

According to court documents, Terrell Suggs was arrested on assault charges on Tuesday, April 9 over an incident in March in which he threatened to shoot a man in Starbucks.
TMZ reports that the former NFL linebacker—who played for the Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, and Kansas City Chiefs—reportedly brandished a firearm during an argument in a Starbucks in Scottsdale, Arizona. Per court documents, Suggs got into an altercation with another customer when he made contact with their vehicle in the store's drive-through.
Both drivers exited their vehicles and got into an argument before continuing their orders. As he was leaving the scene, he allegedly flipped off the other customer and they reignited their argument. The other customer said Suggs threatened to fight him, called him a "pussy ass cracker," and said, "I'll kill your bitch ass." As he pulled out of the drive-through, he flashed his gun out the window. Authorities noted, however, the firearm was "never pointed at the victim" and "was just merely shown."
The other customer reported the incident to police, which was caught entirely on his dashcam recorder. Suggs was arrested on one felony count of disorderly conduct involving weapons and one misdemeanor count of threatening or intimidating on Tuesday, April 9. He was released following a hearing before a judge the same day. In a statement released through his representative Denise White, he said he feared for his safety during the altercation.
"I was in a quiet area of Scottsdale in the middle of the day in a Starbucks drive-thru near my home when an incident happened with a vehicle behind me. I was getting coffee, I was not looking for any trouble," he said. "When the man in the other vehicle escalated the situation, I feared for my safety not knowing what his intentions were. Throughout the incident, I was the one who felt in danger, while fearing I would be followed home and for the safety of my family nearby at my residence."