Terrell Suggs Allegedly Threatened Man With Gun at Starbucks, Arrested on Assault Charges

According to court documents, Terrell Suggs was arrested on assault charges on Tuesday, April 9 over an incident in March in which he threatened to shoot a man in Starbucks.

TMZ reports that the former NFL linebacker—who played for the Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, and Kansas City Chiefs—reportedly brandished a firearm during an argument in a Starbucks in Scottsdale, Arizona. Per court documents, Suggs got into an altercation with another customer when he made contact with their vehicle in the store's drive-through.

Both drivers exited their vehicles and got into an argument before continuing their orders. As he was leaving the scene, he allegedly flipped off the other customer and they reignited their argument. The other customer said Suggs threatened to fight him, called him a "pussy ass cracker," and said, "I'll kill your bitch ass." As he pulled out of the drive-through, he flashed his gun out the window. Authorities noted, however, the firearm was "never pointed at the victim" and "was just merely shown."