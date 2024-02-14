Peacock Picks Up New Steph Curry-Led Comedy Series 'Mr. Throwback'

Stephen Curry will star in one of four new straight-to-order scripted projects on NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock.

The mockumentary series Mr. Throwback co-stars Curry and actor-comedian Adam Pally as leads. The forthcoming show will follow “a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer (Pally) who looks for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry.”

The project was announced last year, marking the basketball star's acting debut. “Making the natural transition from behind the camera to center stage opposite Adam Pally, we can’t wait for the world to see what we have in store,” Curry told Deadline.

Curry and Pally will also serve as executive producers of the comedy, under the Curry's Unanimous Media banner. Last year, the Warriors legend and Ryan Coogler co-produced A24 sports documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated, also directed by Peter Nicks. Other film and television projects from Unanimous Media include 2019 documentaries Jump Shot and Emanuel, along with the upcoming Good Times animated revival.

Peacock picked up three other projects alongside Mr. Throwback, including limited series Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, suburban-thriller limited series All Her Fault, and a currently untitled techno-thriller series starring Simu Liu that was created by James Wan.