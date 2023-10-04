Nikola Jokić Upset He Didn’t Get Longer Summer Break After NBA Finals Extended His Season: ‘We Played 2 and a Half Extra Months’

Earlier this year, he appeared to express dismay when he found out that he had to participate in the Nuggets' championship parade. "It's good. It's good," he told ESPN's sideline reporter Lisa Salters when asked about the Nuggets' win. "The job is done, and we can go home now." In a post-game conference, he was asked if he was excited about the upcoming parade and responded by asking when it was taking place. He was informed it wasn't until later in the week, and he defeatedly added, "No, I need to go home."

Just days later, he admitted he lost his Finals MVP trophy briefly. "I really don't know. I left it in [equipment manager Sparky Gonzales’] room and it’s not there anymore," he said when asked where it was. "So, I don’t know. But hopefully it can arrive in my house.” Elsewhere in the interview, he also implied that basketball wasn't his main priority in life. "Basketball is not the main thing in my life. It’s something that I’m good at,” he shared. "They didn’t believe in the fat boy. It seems like it worked out. Don’t bet against the fat boy.”