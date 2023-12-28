Nets' Mikal Bridges Says He's Eaten Chipotle Every Day for Last Decade: 'It's Too Fire'

Chipotle megafan Mikal Bridges says he's eaten food from the chain every day for the past ten years or so.

In an interview with GQ Sports about his essentials, which also included his favorite sneakers and his dog Sonny, the Brooklyn Nets star made the stunning revelation and once again reiterated his position as the NBA's biggest Chipotle fan. "Chipotle, I eat this every day and it's been about... How many years since I've been eating Chipotle? Since 2013-14, so about ten years," he said. "Still been on it heavy to this day. I have friends and family that teases me a little bit about it. It's too fire to not have it every single time. So, it don't disappoint."

Bridges expressed his enthusiasm for the chain and took a bite of his custom order, which he broke down. "So, my bowl order, I get white rice, no beans, double chicken, medium and mild salsa. Corn and lettuce," he explained. "Oh, I used to get the hot salsa. But I don't know if y'all know that hot salsa. I don't know what they did to it in [these] past couple years, but I'll just take one bite, I'd just be like, chugging water and it still ain't helping. It just be painful eating a bowl."

Bridges admitted that he's felt disappointed by his aversion to the hot salsa, because he's always considered himself a big fan of spicy food. "I felt soft because I love spicy food, and I'm just like, bro, I've been eating this hot sauce for all these years," he added. "Rest in peace to the hot sauce."

In 2018, the same year he was traded to the Phoenix Suns after being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers, Bridges shared his love of Chipotle with the world in a simple tweet. "Im your biggest fan @ChipotleTweets," he wrote.