Drake Places $1.15 Million Super Bowl LVIII Bet on Chiefs to Defeat the 49ers

While Drizzy made a wise choice not to go against Travis Kelce and the Swifties once again, San Francisco is a 2-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds, according to the latest numbers from Caesars Sportsbook.

Still, this is a high-stakes matchup for both teams facing off in the big game. The 49ers are seeking a sixth Super Bowl win to tie for the most in NFL history and the Chiefs looking for their third Lombardi Trophy in the last five seasons.

Drake is no stranger to making big wagers. Back in December 2022, the For All the Dogs artist lost $1 million over his bet on the World Cup final between Argentina and France. He also lost $275,000 when Colby Covington defeated Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 last year.

Drizzy also found himself on the other side of the coin when he bet on the Super Bowl in 2022 and walked away with $1.4 million. After laying down $1.26 million on bets, the Canadian star took home $1.4 million, thanks to Odell Beckham Jr.’s first quarter touchdown and the Los Angeles Rams beating out the Cincinnati Bengals.