Lakers Fan Injures Himself Trying to Hit $55,000 Half-Court Shot

In the footage making the rounds, Anthony’s feet barely left the ground as he made a failed shot, and the arena audibly reacted. He was then seen stumbling to the end of the court before falling to the ground, clearly in pain.

After getting back on his feet with help from the announcer, Anthony was offered an opportunity to shoot from the three-point line, but it was clear he was too injured to continue.

The incident had fans flocking to social media with their reactions, with some expressing shock, others believing the incident was a prank, and some simply enjoying the memeability of the ordeal.