The NFL offseason is almost here, and there will be a flurry of deals like we've never seen before. More than half the league could change their quarterbacks after seeing their incumbent is either not good enough for their situation, or there's financial reason to move on. The projected salary cap is also much lower than anticipated, so get ready for a flurry of transactions featuring household names.

We'll see the rumors and photoshops swirling all spring long if veteran quarterbacks keep asking out of their current situation. But not all trade requests will be met, and we'll breakdown the likelihood of each rumor coming true. We could see the first NBA-like circus with the position if teams are willing to eat some dead cap and deal picks for veterans. Here are predictions where the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Deshaun Watson, and more will be playing next season.

