Both Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have courted controversy recently for their criticism of players and a bizarre suggestion for COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant aren't putting up with either of them, however, offering their thoughts on the two very opinionated retired players' recent comments.

In an Instagram post that asked why young NBA players are "so sensitive when the OG Legends give them constructive criticism," LeBron James chimed in and suggested that this criticism is anything but constructive. "There's a difference between constructive criticism and soft hating though," wrote James in the comments of the Instagram post. "I've seen it both ways come my way, mostly the hate. You can hear it in their delivery."

Shaq gave a particuarly scathing analysis of James Harden recently, suggesting that if the Nets don't win after how long he asked to be traded from the Rockets, then it'll be a "bust" for him. "When you say you gave the city your all, that ain't true," he said. Earlier this week, Shaq also faced backlash after he suggested to Donovan Mitchell that he couldn't take his game to the next level. For what it's worth, Mitchell simply replied, "Aight."

KD also gave his thoughts on Charles Barkley's recent suggestion that athletes "deserve some preferential treatment" for a COVID-19 vaccination because they pay more in taxes. In a simple comment, Durant wrote, "I don't know why they still ask for this idiots opinion."

Barkley has a bit of a history with KD, who he previously called a "bus rider, not a bus driver."