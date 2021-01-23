LaMelo Ball has lived up to expectations by being one of the NBA's top rookies. Yet, his unabashedly vocal father, LaVar Ball, claims 'Melo isn't happy with his situation.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, LaVar let it be known that his son feels like he should be starting and it's not sitting well with the point guard.

"My thing is he ain't happy with that, but he ain't gonna show that," Ball said, explaining that 'Melo is too much of a team player to let his emotions disrupt the chemistry. Ball went on to state that all of his sons are generational talents and should be treated as such.

"If I train you to be the best and always been starting all your life—here is what they don't get," Ball continued. "My boys are not freaking role players! They superstars! Let them do what they do!"

Along with being the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, LaMelo has been very consistent for the Hornets averaging 11.5 points, 5.9 assists, and 6.4 rebounds. Still, he's coming off the bench behind Devonte' Graham. His father believes that the decision to play 'Melo behind Graham is a coaching flaw that could hinder his son's development.

"But, if your mentality ain't like that, guess what? It's hard to coach my boys and tap into the best," LaVar said when talking about Hornets coach James Borrego. "Because you don't have a killer mindset."

This isn't the first time LaVar has been at odds with an organization. He infamously went after Luke Walton and the Lakers when his eldest son, Lonzo, was playing for the team. Some believe that this (along with the possibility of securing Anthony Davis) led to Lonzo being traded to New Orleans.