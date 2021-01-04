The New York Giants were forced to watch Sunday, as their playoff hopes rested in the hands of their bitter rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.



If the Eagles beat the Washington Football Team on Sunday Night Football, the Giants would win their division and make it in. If the Eagles lost, the Giants would be eliminated. Well, not only did the Eagles not win, but it was the way in which they lost that raised eyebrows—especially among Giants players.

When Eagles head coach Doug Pederson pulled his dazzling rookie QB Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter for the unproven Nate Sudfeld, Giants players openly wondered if the move was a giant f*ck you from their longtime division rivals.

Giants receiver Darius Slatyon was particularly livid.

Saquon Barkley, who barely even played this season, also chimed in.

Golden Tate didn't hold his tongue either.

And it was of course Eli Manning who summed it up perfectly.

Outside of the Giants camp, people online seemed pretty convinced that the Eagles tanked the game on purpose.

While no one on the Eagles will likely ever cop to purposely losing the game to screw over the Giants, we shouldn't underestimate just how deep the hatred between these two franchises runs. And after the stunning developments of Sunday night, one of the NFL's most storied rivalries may have just gone a little more nuclear.