Utah football star Ty Jordan has died. The freshman Utah Utes running back who won the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Player of the Year award this year was 19 years old.

Jordan was at home in Denton, Texas when he was involved in an accidental shooting. Initial reports indicate that the young player accidentally shot himself.

"Following a preliminary investigation, it is believed the gun was accidentally discharged by the victim. There is no threat to the public," the Denton PD shared on social media shortly after being called to the scene.

Social media flooded with tributes and remembrances for the young player, from fans and teammates alike. The program shared a simple tribute to Jordan.

Utes football leadership shared statements about Jordan after the news broke.

"Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan," coach Kyle Whittingham said. "Ty's personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends."

Utah's athletic director Mark Harlan sent condolences to Jordan's family and noted how the program is working to console and comfort his teammates.

"Our priority is on supporting his family and the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our football program who are so deeply hurting right now," he said. "Coach Whittingham and I are working closely to provide support and resources for our Utah Football family in this extremely difficult time.”