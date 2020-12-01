For the fifth straight season, the NFL is bringing back the very popular "My Cause My Cleats" initiavite, where hundreds of NFL players will showcase a cause very near and dear to their hearts. For the Patriots superstar DB Stephon Gilmore, he's using the opportunity to share a letter he wrote to his 5-year-old son, Sebastian, that he penned after George Floyd was killed by the police in Minnesota in June.
The cleats, designed by Soles by Sir, features the letter wrapped around them along with art from Sebastian. "My son is only 5 years old and is aware of what's going on in our world today," Gilmore wrote on Twitter. "I hope my personal story, challenges other homes to have conversations with our younger generation. We are responsible for creating change." The powerful message comes at a vital time for this country and Gilmore is going out of his way to make sure that this very personal letter inspires others around the world.
Get a close up look at the cleats and the full letter below:
"Dear Bash,
I know you’re only five years old, but by the time you’re able to fully understand the words on this page, I hope you don’t have to experience the ugly truth within my answer to your innocent question. I pray that it gets better very soon so you and Gisele don’t have to experience this.
I hope you know your mom and I will always be here to love you, guide you, and protect you to the best of our ability. Why do people keep saying Black Lives Matter Because they do son.
Sadly, people who look like you and me and mommy and Gisele, aren’t treated nice all the time. Those same people are angry towards us and want to hurt us, but we don’t deserve it. Why? I don’t fully know son. Our would be a better place if we led with love and kindness, like we try to teach you and your sister. Black lives matter because a little Black boy like you with beautiful Black skin, is just as important as another boy or girl with lighter skin or even with blue skin.
We say “Black Lives Matter” as a reminder that we are still here through the challenges, and to give attention to the violence experienced by our Black brothers and sisters. We matter. We are teachers, professional athletes, fathers, businessmen, lawyers, doctors, and garbage truck drivers. Bash, you too will make the world go round. I pray for a day that you say those words in pure joy and free from sadness. Black Lives Matter.
Your hero,
Daddy"
Also Watch