For the fifth straight season, the NFL is bringing back the very popular "My Cause My Cleats" initiavite, where hundreds of NFL players will showcase a cause very near and dear to their hearts. For the Patriots superstar DB Stephon Gilmore, he's using the opportunity to share a letter he wrote to his 5-year-old son, Sebastian, that he penned after George Floyd was killed by the police in Minnesota in June.

The cleats, designed by Soles by Sir, features the letter wrapped around them along with art from Sebastian. "My son is only 5 years old and is aware of what's going on in our world today," Gilmore wrote on Twitter. "I hope my personal story, challenges other homes to have conversations with our younger generation. We are responsible for creating change." The powerful message comes at a vital time for this country and Gilmore is going out of his way to make sure that this very personal letter inspires others around the world.

Get a close up look at the cleats and the full letter below: