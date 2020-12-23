The fight at the center of a $1M lawsuit against Atlanta Hawks star Rajon Rondo was captured on video. In the newly released clip shared by TMZ, Rondo can be seen nudging the woman who is suing him before his girlfriend swoops in with a flurry of punches.

Toktam Jorshari, the woman at the wrong end of all those punches, claims that the fight was over a parking spot and that the pair confronted her because according to them, she parked too close to Rondo's Rolls Royce. She is suing both Rondo and his girlfriend for unspecified damages in excess of $1 million. Jorshari is claiming that she suffered injuries in the scuffle and is suing the pair for assault and battery, infliction of emotional distress, and conspiracy.

In the video, Jorshari and the couple can be seen exchanging words. When Jorshari moves toward Rondo's girlfriend, the NBA player steps in between and shoves Jorshari away. He then holds back his girlfriend briefly before letting her loose to throw punches. Jorshari's lawyers released a too cute by half statement about the suit.

"In the NBA, unnecessary and excessive contact is considered a Flagrant 2 foul, which can result in a fine, ejection and possible suspension of a player," attorneys Eddie Tehrani & Arnold Gross said. "Outside the NBA such conduct is considered an assault and battery. No man should ever put their hands on a woman, ESPECIALLY an NBA basketball player with superior height, and strength. The video speaks for itself."

Rondo's representation said that his client did nothing wrong in stepping between the pair.