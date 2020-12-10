Is Beast Mode coming back to the NFL? Well, not exactly. While speaking with Conan O'Brien on Wednesday, Marshawn Lynch revealed that he would only return to the league if he got to play for a team that was ready to contend for a Super Bowl.

"If the situation is right, it could happen," Lynch said. "I've been asked the question by a couple teams here recently, like, 'Are you ready?' I'm ready if [you're all] Super Bowl ready. That's what it will take me to come out [of retirement], to come and play again. It would have to be a guaranteed Super Bowl game for me."

Lynch was last active in the NFL during the latter half of the 2019 season, when he returned to the Seattle Seahawks for the last game of their regular season and their playoff run. The move was in line with Lynch's history of not-quite-retirements. Remember, the star running back sat out the entirety of the 2016 season before eventually returning in 2017 and joining the Oakland Raiders after Seattle traded him.

“Well, it’s almost on that ‘expect the unexpected,'” Lynch said when pressed furter. “But just as far as right now, what I do know is, Imma keep it solid. My agent has been in talks with Seattle, so like I said, we’ll see what happens. If it works out and I get back up there, it is what it is. And if not, (expletive), I’m lookin’ good. So I ain’t really trippin’ too much.”