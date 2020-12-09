2020 has taken a lot from us. Now, fans won't be able to see Dez Bryant get revenge against his former team.

Dez Bryant tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Twitter prior to his Baltimore Ravens taking on the Dallas Cowboys. He was pulled from pregame warmups and given the sad news Tuesday night.

"Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested... my shit come back positive... I tested positive for Covid WTF," the wide receiver tweeted. "The crazy thing is i have the same damn routine.... this shit do not make sense to me."

"Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season... I can’t deal with this," he continued.

The Ravens announced that he's scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game.

A source told Tom Pelissero that all of Bryant's teammates tested negative for COVID-19, and the game will go on as scheduled.

Bryant's frustrations make sense. Bryant had to claw his way back onto an NFL roster, ultimately getting signed by the Ravens onto their practice squad in October. He hasn't played any real NFL action since 2017 prior to joining Baltimore.