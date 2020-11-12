It's become increasingly clear over the last few months that Victor Oladipo is ready to move on from the Indiana Pacers. And based on a new report, he's actively courted other teams while playing against them.

According to the Indy Star's J. Michael, Oladipo reportedly asked numerous teams if he could join them instead of playing for the Pacers.

"Can I come play with y'all?" he allegedly asked teams that range from the Toronto Raptors, to the New York Knicks. He supposedly did this in front of his teammates, which in turn heightened tensions among the team, three league sources told Michael.

The report additionally claims that deals regarding Oladipo's future at the team have been "discussed often," with some of the talks focusing on three-team deals. Oladipo has been with the Pacers since 2017, but has struggled since his quad injury during the 2018-19 season. He's eligible for an extension this offseason, and by next summer he'll reach free agency.

After the report emerged, Oladipo's sister took to Twitter where she asked which one of her brother's teammates lied. People in her replies pointed to Myles Turner, to which he responded: "Damn, it's like that?"

See what NBA Twitter had to say about the report below.