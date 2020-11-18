Sheck Wes is convinced his NBA dreams are finally coming true.

On Wednesday night, the Harlem-bred rapper took to Instagram to announce he has entered the 2020 NBA Draft, which kicks off tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET. Wes posted a series of photos of him on the court and included a caption in which he reflected on his NBA aspirations.

"Damn... it’s really real , The 2020 NBA DRAFT , all my life I always wanted to follow my passion for music and basketball," he wrote, before thanking the league for its support. "Playing basketball and going to play pro in the @nba is something that I always strived for. Tonight that dream comes true! I want to thank the @nba for their hard work with the growing the game and every team that gave me an opportunity to work out and talk with them. I also want to thank my team and my fans for always being there ! TUNE IN TO THE 2020 NBA DRAFT tonight!"

Wes, who is a good friend of Orlando Magic's Mo Bamba, reportedly played competitive basketball in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) youth league before his modeling and music career began picking up steam. During a 2018 interview with Pitchfork, the now-22-year-old entertainer reiterated his dream of playing professional ball, revealing it was one of many ambitious goals on his bucket list.

"My whole life, I’ve always tried to be a star. That’s why I tried to do everything," he said. "I want to win Nobel Peace Prizes, as many Grammys as I can, Emmys, Golden Globes, VMAs, everything. I want to play in the NBA. I’m dead serious."

Will Wes fulfill his years-long goal and actually make the cut? We'll have to wait and see. Until then, you can read some of the reaction's to the rapper's announcement below.