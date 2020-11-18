Sheck Wes is convinced his NBA dreams are finally coming true.

On Wednesday night, the Harlem-bred rapper took to Instagram to announce he has entered the 2020 NBA Draft, which kicks off tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET. Wes posted a series of photos of him on the court and included a caption in which he reflected on his NBA aspirations.

"Damn... it’s really real , The 2020 NBA DRAFT , all my life I always wanted to follow my passion for music and basketball," he wrote, before thanking the league for its support. "Playing basketball and going to play pro in the @nba is something that I always strived for. Tonight that dream comes true! I want to thank the @nba for their hard work with the growing the game and every team that gave me an opportunity to work out and talk with them. I also want to thank my team and my fans for always being there ! TUNE IN TO THE 2020 NBA DRAFT tonight!"

Wes, who is a good friend of Orlando Magic's Mo Bamba, reportedly played competitive basketball in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) youth league before his modeling and music career began picking up steam. During a 2018 interview with Pitchfork, the now-22-year-old entertainer reiterated his dream of playing professional ball, revealing it was one of many ambitious goals on his bucket list.

"My whole life, I’ve always tried to be a star. That’s why I tried to do everything," he said. "I want to win Nobel Peace Prizes, as many Grammys as I can, Emmys, Golden Globes, VMAs, everything. I want to play in the NBA. I’m dead serious."

Will Wes fulfill his years-long goal and actually make the cut? We'll have to wait and see. Until then, you can read some of the reaction's to the rapper's announcement below. 

Related Stories

Sheck Wes Facing Felony Charges for Gun Possession After Traffic Stop Arrest, Released on His Own Recognizance
Sheck Wes Returns With "YKTS" Video
Sheck Wes Reportedly Won't Face Charges for Alleged Attack on Justine Skye
Justine Skye Reportedly Granted Restraining Order Against Sheck Wes

Also Watch

Close
News