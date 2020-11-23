Is there anything more exciting in sports than NBA free agency that doesn't involve an actual game?

When things opened up last year, there was an early, star-studded flurry of action. Things were different this year. That was partly due to the quality of players available, but also due to the timing. The first few hours of free agency were slow, with a few agreements dropping down from the sky in the form of Woj bombs or tweets from Shams. Then, around 10 p.m. ET Friday, the flurry began and things got crazy and the news kept rolling all the way through Sunday.

We've already graded out most of the individual free agent moves, with some getting better marks than others, but now it's time to look at things on the whole and hand out winners and losers for the first few days of NBA free agency. Now we all get to sit back and see what moves work and what don't this upcoming season.