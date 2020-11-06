It appears Christmas will come a little early for basketball fans.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the The National Basketball Players Association has voted to approve NBA's proposal for a 72-game 2020-21 season that will begin on Dec. 22. The vote went down on Thursday. It was previously reported that the abbreviated season would likely conclude in July, right before the 2021 Summer Olympics. Training camp is expected to open on Dec. 1.

Charania reports the league and NBPA are now working to finalize health and safety protocols for the season, as well as an amended collective bargaining agreement.

The NBPA later released a statement on the season approval, writing, "The Board of Player Representative of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has tentatively approved a start date of December 22, 2020 for the 2020-2021 NBA season and a 72-game schedule."

The statement continued, "Additional details remain to be negotiated and the NBPA is confident that the parties will reach agreement on these remaining issues relevant to the upcoming season."

Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming NBA season.