Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry came to his wife Ayesha's defense after she was needlessly hated on for experimenting with a new look through the use of a wig and an Instagram filter.

"You beautiful baby. And don't you let anybody tell you differently ok? I mean it. There's just a bunch of meanies out there and I don't like it. I don't like it one bit. Do you boo boo," Steph commented. "P.S. If the wig falls off I won't tell anybody, I promise. Pinky promise. It be hilarious though, but won't anybody know. Wait- that's been you in this bed the whole time??? I ain't even know. Now I'm tripping."

On Sunday, Ayesha posted a Boomerang of herself and Steph where she’s sporting blonde hair. "Mom goes blonde (temporarily)," she wrote.

There were definitely those who celebrated her new look.

But there were also people who accused Ayesha of trying to look like a white woman, while others were simply bent out of shape over her decision to try out a blonde wig.

No matter how hard people may have tried to turn her off to the blonde wig, it doesn’t appear to be going anywhere, judging from Ayesha's Stories.