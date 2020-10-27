Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, 25, has dedicated his platform to help improve the lives of the next generation after revealing that he plans to launch a charity foundation in order to help disadvantaged youth.

The charity will also help those who are supported by recent food poverty activism through the work of fellow England international Marcus Rashford, with Sterling's foundation set to provide university scholarships and work placements to help improve young people's social mobility.

Sterling will personally contribute seven figures to the fund and he will ask City and his main sponsors to match his contribution to take the foundation's potential to further levels.

Sterling cited his own experiences from growing up in Brent, London, as a big motivation behind setting up the foundation. Speaking with The Sunday Times, he said: "I'm not really fussed about having this million and that million. What will make me happy is seeing I am able to help. Even if it's five people, even if it's one, at least I have helped someone come out of their bubble and experienced that there is something better to England.

"It comes down to, OK, I come from northwest London, I move out of my area — what good is it if I take all I have made in life, my success and just build a big house somewhere? I'm happy, cool, but that's not who I am. Stuff to give young people in the same circumstances I was in another shot. If there is a university they want to go to, football equipment they need, other things. I want to be a helping hand."

Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford are consistent sources of inspiration for the next generation, demonstrating the power of footballers — and their sport — as a force for good.