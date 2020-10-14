Le'Veon Bell is now a free agent after the New York Jets just released him this evening. This move isn't a total surprise because Bell clearly wanted out and the team was trying to trade him. With the amount of money Bell was owed, a trade was never going to happen. However, this could end up even better for Bell, who will now get to pick his own team and play for a winner, if he decides on that route. It's crazy that it came to this, but the pairing in New York was really just a disaster from the jump and Bell never meshed with Jets coach Adam Gase.

Since the news just broke we'll have to see what teams reach out, but we're sure there will be many. When healthy, Bell is still one of the best backs in the league. There will be many suitors and with the news now official, we picked out five teams who should try and sign Bell right now.