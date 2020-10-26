Ex-Manchester City youth team player Jeremy Wisten has tragically passed away, aged just 17 years old. The cause of death is currently unknown and Wisten's family are yet to comment.

Born in Malawi, Wisten moved to the UK with his family as a child. He joined City in 2016 and played for their academy Elite Squad at U13 level. Wisten was released by the club earlier this year.

"The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former Academy player Jeremy Wisten. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time", the club said in a statement on Twitter.

Current City players Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte also Tweeted their respects for Wisten, with French defender Laporte writing: "Horrible news… RIP young man."

Former City youth team colleagues Cole Palmer and Tommy Doyle also posted tributes to Wisten. "You will be forever missed," Palmer wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pictures and videos of himself and Wisten. "Fly high my brother. Rest in paradise!"

A GoFundMe fundraiser has since been launched to help Jeremy's family out with the send-off he deserves. May he rest in peace.