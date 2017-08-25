Delonte West is currently undergoing the first phase of rehab: detox.

According to TMZ Sports, the former NBA player is now eliminating all drugs and alcohol from his system. This step in his treatment can prove to be tricky since it can be physically and mentally demanding.

West’s mother and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban both helped West enter a rehab facility in late September after a photo surfaced of West asking for money on the streets of Dallas. Upon seeing the image, Cuban attempted to contact West for days; when Cuban finally got ahold of West, the two agreed to meet at a gas station in Dallas.

Cuban also took to Twitter to provide an update on West by sharing a photo and writing, "Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West." Cuban continued, "A long, long , long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support."

Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West . A long, long , long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support. pic.twitter.com/555twAEVDP — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 9, 2020

West is being overseen by professionals at the treatment facility. An insider told TMZ that West is “doing fine” while “roughing it out” so that he can proceed to the next stage of treatment. When he’s done with detox, West will apparently move to a new facility where his treatment will center on mental health and long term sobriety programs.

Sources told the outlet that West is making solid progress thus far and they’re positive that he’ll conquer his battles. Ex-MLB player Daryl Strawberry has also struggled with substance abuse issues and has suggested working with West to remain clean when he leaves rehab.