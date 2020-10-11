Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field after suffering a horrific right ankle injury during Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. As Prescott remained on the field after the play, his teammates were clearly distraught.

Giants offensive coordinator and former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett went to check on Dak, and put his arm around current Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy.

As he was being carted off, a teary Prescott raised his fist to the Dallas fans in attendance.

Prescott will undergo ankle surgery tonight, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Prescott was playing at a historic level this season, throwing for 1,690 yards in his first four games. He was on pace to finish with 6,760 yards, which would’ve shattered the record for most passing yards in a season (5,477) set by Peyton Manning in 2013. After the injury, there was an outpouring of love and well wishes on social media for the Cowboys QB.

Record books aside, Prescott was competing for a contract extension after playing through a second straight franchise tag.

Dake Prescott's broter, Tad Prescott, was by his side at the hospital.

"God is good, and he’ll be back STRONGER than ever. I FUCKING guarante3 IT.," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Night Football, Tony Dungy had an odd take about Prescott's injury.

Prayers up, Dak.