The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly engaged in "active trade talks" regarding Carlos Dunlap, but he already has one foot out the door.

Following the Bengals' last-second loss to the Browns Sunday, Dunlap put his house up for sale on Twitter, providing a detailed breakdown of his residence and the surrounding area.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier today that the Bengals were shopping Dunlap one day after the disgruntled defensive end posted a photo on Instagram of the team’s depth chart showing his diminished role. "Bengals depth chart update: 'Stand Down And Stand By' is what this tells me. Zac/Lou they got an experiment, but I don’t got time for this," he wrote about the team's head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Earlier this week, the two-time Pro Bowler expressed his frustration about his new role with the team under this new coaching regime just days after saying he wasn't going to challenge their vision while on Live.

"It sounds like it's not going to be me in there. I think they want a different run stopper. I think I can give that to them," Dunlap told reporters. "It just seems like this is what the coaches want. I don't know what the thought is, but evidently, focus on third down. So we've got to get them to third down with the young boys and do what I'm asked to do."

The Bengals have until the deadline on November 3 to deal Dunlap.