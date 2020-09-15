Vanessa Bryant sounds off on Los Angeles County Sheriff, Alex Villanueva.

In her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Bryant shared a tweet that condemned Villanueva for urging LeBron James to match the reward money information regarding the shooting of two deputies in Compton, California this weekend.

Villanueva claimed that if LeBron James stood in solidary with the police department by matching the reward money than it would show trust in the judicial system rather than fan "the flames of hatred."

"How can he talk about trusting the system?" the tweet that Bryant shared quoting Villanueva's comments read. "His sheriff's department couldn't be trusted to secure Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash scene, his deputies took and shared graphic photos of crash victims. Vanessa Bryant is suing them."

In the next posts to her story, Bryant shared a headline from several outlets explaining that no less than eight officers were from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were responsible for taking pictures of Kobe Bryant following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed his and his daughter, Gianna's, life.

While Villanueva is pressuring LeBron to step up and help close this case, it should be noted that James has been actively working to better the lives of Black youth in his community. Instead of terrorizing Black people like some cops, LeBron has several philanthropic initiatives including his I Promise charter school in his native-Akron, Ohio.

The case that Villanueva is hoping to close involves two officers who were shot multiple times at point-blank range. This has resulted in several life-threatening injuries for the deputies including wounds to the head.