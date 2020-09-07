Patrick Beverley's passion makes him one of the Los Angeles Clippers' defensive anchors. But things boiled over on Saturday and it will cost Beverley a pretty penny.

The NBA's Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, Kiki VanDeWeghe, announced on Monday that the Clippers guard has been fined $25,000 for verbal abuse of a game official.

This stems from an incident that took place towards the end of the Clippers' 110-101 loss to the Utah Jazz. With around a minute left in the game, Beverley got into a heated exchange with an official over a foul call. This resulted in two consecutive technical fouls and an ejection.

Beverley's technical fouls couldn't have come at a worse time for Los Angeles. With just a minute left in the game, the Clippers were down by eight trying to claw their way back into the game. Yet, these free points from the charity stripe helped the Jazz seal their victory. Now, the series is tied at one game apiece. Also, Beverley ended the game with as many technical fouls as points.

Yet, Beverley and the Clippers have a chance to bounce back when game three of the series tips off on Monday at 9:00 p.m. ET.