It looks as though Odell Beckham Jr. has addressed claims about his very particular bedroom habits.

OBJ took to Instagram to seemingly joke about the rumors that began swirling on Tuesday, posting a photo of himself with the caption, “Can’t knock me off my pivot... no matter what shxts thrown my way.”

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver also welcomed jokes in the comments, which he apparently thought were funny.

Image via Instagram

The claims stem from an episode of the Thots Next Door podcast, which is hosted by Celina Powell and Aliza and featured Instagram personality Slim Danger as a guest. There, Danger shared some NSFW tidbits about OBJ’s bedroom tendencies. The adult actress also discussed her relationship with Chief Keef, with whom she shares a child.